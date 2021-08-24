Woman mourns dog shot by police, authorities say dog acted aggressively

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Angie Mayhew is calling for change while mourning the loss of her dog, Jackson, who was euthanized after being shot twice by a Parkersburg Police officer on August 18.

Police were serving a warrant for Mayhew’s ex-boyfriend’s arrest when it happened. Mayhew and her former partner share custody of the dog.

Police Chief Joe Martin said officers were approaching the back of the home when they encountered a small child, and later Jackson, near an open door. While speaking with the child about finding an adult, Jackson appeared.

Mayhew said that Jackson has never been aggressive, but police said the dog became hostile.

“They then backed off the porch and at that moment, the dog came at them in an aggressive posture, growling, showing its teeth. Basically just in an aggressive manner. The officer drew his duty pistol, shot the animal once, it went back in the home and then it came at him again and he shot the animal a second time,” said Police Chief Joe Martin.

Martin said other officers tried to help the dog until the Humane Society arrived and took him to an emergency veterinarian for treatment. Jackson was unfortunately euthanized at the vet’s office.

Mayhew said she doesn’t want the officer to face any repercussions, but she also doesn’t want this to happen again.

“I do understand. They were there doing their job. What I don’t understand is why his first thought was to draw a gun. He had three options on his belt. He has pepper spray, he has mace, he has a baton,” said Mayhew.

Martin said the officer who shot Jackson won’t be facing any disciplinary action as he didn’t act against department policy.

I’ll just throw this hypothetical scenario out there. If the officer took no action to protect himself, or his partner, and the dog let’s say the dog viciously bit one of the officers, we wouldn’t even be talking about this. I’m a dog lover too, but at the same time I care about the safety of the officer’s who serve the city,” said Martin.

The Parkersburg Police Department posted a statement about the incident on its Facebook page, which in part reads: “We fully appreciate how strongly the community feels about the unfortunate outcome of this incident. We would like to assure everyone this incident has been taken under review. There is also further investigation being conducted into allegations of child neglect regarding the living conditions inside the home. We would like everyone to understand the officers of the Parkersburg Police Department are dedicated to serving all members of our community, human and animal alike. Officers do not seek out situations such as this with the intent to harm any person or animal. The death of this family’s dog is tragic, and we fully sympathize with them for their loss.”

