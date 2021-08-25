4-year-old left alone, mother and boyfriend charged with neglect

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A couple was arrested and charged with child neglect Monday after a 4-year-old was left alone inside an apartment and wandered to a neighbor’s home.

According to the criminal complaint, the 4-year-old boy showed up at a neighbor’s apartment just before 7 a.m. and told the woman his mother was not home.

Deputies were called to do a child welfare check at Meadowlark Lane in Ripley, Jackson County

When a deputy arrived, he said the apartment where Aaliyah Pauley, Justin Casto and the child live was in ‘disarray and ransacked.’

The deputy says he found the living conditions to be dirty and less than desirable for human occupancy.

Law enforcement interviewed and took statements from several neighbors.

One told law enforcement she heard a loud argument and fighting at the apartment next door around 1 a.m.

A maintenance worker at the complex told law enforcement he saw Pauley and Casto leave the apartment at 1 a.m.

Around 8:20 a.m. Monday Casto and Pauley were seen pulling back into the apartment complex in a truck.

Casto and Pauley both told detectives who were called to the scene they left the apartment to travel to businesses to fill out job applications. Casto told officials Pauley knowingly left the 4-year-old asleep at the apartment.

Both told deputies they believed they had been gone for one or two hours.

Later, Pauley told a detective she and Casto had gone to Winters Road with the purpose of and did engage in sex.

Casto told officials he was not the child’s biological parent, but that he did consider himself a guardian.

WV DHHR Child Protective Services was contacted, and a case worker arrived and took custody of the child.

Pauley and Casto were arrested and charged with child neglect creating risk of serious injury.

