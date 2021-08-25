Advertisement

Hall, Karen

Karen Virginia Hall, 69, of Belleville passed away August 22, 2021 at her residence. She was born on December 16, 1951 in Parkersburg, the daughter of the late Walter H. and Agnes Helen Boyce Staats. Karen is survived by her daughters Rebecca Miller of Belleville, Beverly Wilson of Parkersburg, eleven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, sisters Angela Buskirk, Sandra Madison, Ruth Freeman, Tammy Pierce, Trena Fordyce, brothers Herman Staats, Jodi Staats and several nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Timothy Joe Wilson, grandson Chance Miller, brothers Jerry Lee Staats, Timothy Joe Staats and sister Roberta Staats. Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

