Local World War ll veteran gets “dream flight”

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - While we learn about World War ll in the history books, some lived it.

In an effort to honor the last World War ll veterans left, Dream Flights has been giving veterans across the US a chance at a free ride on a biplane. Typically the program gives rides to all different veterans, however, this year, they are focusing on World War ll veterans.

“I could see him smiling from ear to ear and I know that he loved it and had a great experience,” a pilot said of the plane ride.

Marcus Smith has been volunteering with Dream Flights for three years now. He said the mission is to give back to those who have given.

“The World War ll veterans are the greatest generation. They gave so much to this country so it’s very rewarding to be able to give back to them and let them know that they’re not forgotten and they’re appreciated.”

Before this veteran took flight, he was escorted into the airport by police, then sat down to tell his stories of fighting in World War ll.

For outsiders, this is where the story starts but, for Ray Brown, the beginning was over seven decades ago.

He remembered, “That’s when the pilot told us he had no control over because they were all cut. He could just land the plane. That’s all he could do was take it down and we landed in an orchard and it took both wings off.” He then added, “Out of all the 28 men that was with me in that platoon, we never lost a man in that battle.”

Brown served in World War ll for two years and eight months. If he closes his eyes, he can go back.

“Germans would climb the trees and, when you’d shoot a guy out of the tree, he comes down, breaking limbs and everything else. When he hits the ground he bounces a little bit...but stuff like that...it was an every day, every minute occurrence when you was out - somebody was getting shot or getting shot at,” he said.

Brown was taken to the hospital with frozen feet after fighting in the Battle of the Bulge. This, however, is not the memory he said is burned in his mind.

He still remembers a shell that came in, injuring multiple of his fellow servicemen. Years later, he encountered the one who was injured the most severely.

“..., and years later years I saw….Dale Hewer and the side of his head was all plastic…,”

World War ll veterans fought with urgency and it’s also with urgency that Dream Flights honors their sacrifice.

Smith said, “We would say that we probably estimate five to seven years left before all the World War ll veterans are gone so it’s imperative that we honor them while they’re still alive.”

The flight ended with the pilots presenting Brown with a hat and a chance to sign his name on the back of the plane - a small gesture in honor of a history bigger than all of us.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.