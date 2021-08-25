Advertisement

Man charged with strangulation, other felonies following domestic situation

(AP)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Jackson County man is facing four felony charges, including strangulation, following a domestic situation in Wood County.

Sheriff Steve Stephens said his department was called to the scene on Cedar Grove Road around 3:33 p.m.

There they arrested 29-year-old Jacob Levi Shields, who faces felony charges of strangulation, kidnapping, brandishing a firearm, and possession of a firearm while under disability.

Stephens said a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Deputies cleared the area around 5:10 p.m.

Shields is in the Wood County Holding Center awaiting arraignment.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene on Armstrong Avenue
Update: New details in Williamstown fatal wreck released
Marietta School Board members
Community, school staff voice disapproval of Marietta school board members
Jackson the dog
Woman mourns dog shot by police, authorities say dog acted aggressively
Isaiah Campbell could spend two to eight years in prison.
UPDATE: Campbell pleads guilty to felonious assault
Nantail Roberts, 24, and Cory Roberts, 22, are arraigned on child neglect charges after their...
5-year-old found in closed vehicle trunk fighting for his life, still on a ventilator

Latest News

Wood County Relay for Life at City Park August 27 from 5 p.m. to midnight
Wood County Relay for Life at City Park August 27 from 5 p.m. to midnight
Student in mask
Ritchie County Schools under “temporary” mask mandate
Pleasants County holiday traffic program reportedly under investigation
Becky Clift said a dollar stolen from her sister more than a year ago was returned on Wednesday.
Update: “Dad’s last dollar” returned