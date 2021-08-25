Man charged with strangulation, other felonies following domestic situation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Jackson County man is facing four felony charges, including strangulation, following a domestic situation in Wood County.

Sheriff Steve Stephens said his department was called to the scene on Cedar Grove Road around 3:33 p.m.

There they arrested 29-year-old Jacob Levi Shields, who faces felony charges of strangulation, kidnapping, brandishing a firearm, and possession of a firearm while under disability.

Stephens said a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Deputies cleared the area around 5:10 p.m.

Shields is in the Wood County Holding Center awaiting arraignment.

