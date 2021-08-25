Meigs County deputies investigating “attempted murder”

SALEM CENTER, Ohio (WTAP) - Meigs County authorities are investigating what they are calling a kidnapping and attempted murder that happened in the Salem Center Cemetery early Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, deputies have recovered a firearm and have one person in custody.

The victim has been flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus, but her condition is not known to authorities at this time.

Deputies said there is no current threat to the public and that more details will be released as soon as they are available.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

