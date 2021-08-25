Missing man found dead in wreck along US-50

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - A Coolville resident, 44-year old Jeremy Dotson, remained missing for five days before troopers of the Athens Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol found his body at 2:10 p.m. on August 24 along US-50.

Law enforcement believe that Dotson was driving east on US-50. The report stated that Dotson drove off the right side of the road before hitting and striking multiple trees along the highway.

Troopers were asked by the Athens Police Department to search for Dotson nearly four hours prior to finding his body. When the troopers located Dotson, he was found alone in a 2008 Dodge Challenger near mile post 21 in Athens County.

The Ohio Highway Patrol stated that the fatal crash was a single vehicle incident, and the crash is still under investigation.

Athens Post troopers were assisted by the Athens County Coroner’s Office and Rome Township Fire Department.

