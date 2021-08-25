Obituary: Betty Dean Davis

Betty Dean Davis, 87, of Marietta passed away at 2:58 am, Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at her home.

She was born October 31, 1933, in Leola Arkansas to Clyde Raymond and Gladys Eula Reeves. Betty was a homemaker. She enjoyed her grandchildren and enjoyed camping,

Traveling and crocheting.

On August 21, 1952, she married Shirley Davis who preceded her in death. Four son and three daughters survive: Larry (Becky) Davis of Alaska, Garry (Debbie) Davis of Marietta, Jerry (Denise) Davis of Newport, Randy (Melinda) Davis of Newport, Sherrie Davis of Marietta, Missie (Jeff) Rake of Marietta, Amanda (Austin) Farnsworth of Marietta, 12 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren and brother Travis Reeves of Fairview, OK.

Her parents, husband and son Bobby Davis preceded her in death.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday (Aug. 29) at East Lawn Memorial Park. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at: Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.