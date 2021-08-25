Advertisement

Obituary: Betty Dean Davis

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Guest
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Betty Dean Davis, 87, of Marietta passed away at 2:58 am, Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at her home.

She was born October 31, 1933, in Leola Arkansas to Clyde Raymond and Gladys Eula Reeves.  Betty was a homemaker.  She enjoyed her grandchildren and enjoyed camping,

Traveling and crocheting.

On August 21, 1952, she married Shirley Davis who preceded her in death.  Four son and three daughters survive:  Larry (Becky) Davis of Alaska, Garry (Debbie) Davis of Marietta, Jerry (Denise) Davis of Newport, Randy (Melinda) Davis of Newport, Sherrie Davis of Marietta, Missie (Jeff) Rake of Marietta, Amanda (Austin) Farnsworth of Marietta, 12 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren and brother Travis Reeves of Fairview, OK.

Her parents, husband and son Bobby Davis preceded her in death.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday (Aug. 29) at East Lawn Memorial Park.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at:  Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene on Armstrong Avenue
Update: New details in Williamstown fatal wreck released
Marietta School Board members
Community, school staff voice disapproval of Marietta school board members
Isaiah Campbell could spend two to eight years in prison.
UPDATE: Campbell pleads guilty to felonious assault
Hit and run on 900 block of Quincy Street, driver flees scene
UPDATE: Hit and run on 900 block of Quincy Street, police looking for driver
Jackson the dog
Woman mourns dog shot by police, authorities say dog acted aggressively

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Robert “Bob” Alan Dulaney
Obituary: David Kenneth Hearing
Obituary: David Kenneth Hearing
Obituary: Thelma Suzanne Carte
Obituary: Thelma Suzanne Carte
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Irving D. Friend