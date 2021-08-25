Obituary: David Kenneth Hearing

David Kenneth Hearing left his family and many loved ones broken hearted with his sudden passing on August 23, 2021.David was born on 03/31/1966 in Columbus, OH to Charles Kenneth and Sue (Wagner) Hearing. David was a 1984 graduate of Marietta High School. He attended the College of Wooster and was a member of the dive team.On 05/08/1995 David married Kim Bober and they enjoyed 26 years of marriage. Together they were raising three passionate and caring daughters, Riley, Audrey and Kennedy.David worked tirelessly to provide for his family. He primarily spent his career as a chef. He was most proud of the years he spent as chef/owner of the Levee House with his wife, Kim. Once he hung up his chef’s jacket he ventured into new territory. He had most recently been employed at American Producers.David enjoyed spending time at home with his girls, by a bonfire, a Bud Light in hand. David was a caring, gentle soul who enjoyed doing things for others and was the most laid-back person you will ever meet. He had a goofy, quirky sense of humor that was inherited by his girls.David is also survived by his mother-in-law Patricia Bober, brother-in-law David Bober (Mary Catherine), brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Vicki Bober, brother and sister-in- law Steve and Chris Bober, their children Ryan, Rachael (her husband Tim Kashorek, their son, Talon) and Eric.David is also survived by his mother, Judith Sue Hearing, brother Tod Hearing and sister, Susan Vance and her children.David was preceded in death by his father, Charles Kenneth Hearing and his father-in-law, David G. Bober.Calling hours will be held on Saturday, August 28th at the Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike Street, Marietta, OH., from 12-4pm.Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.comIn lieu of flowers please consider visiting the GoFundMe page that has been established for assisting the family with the immediate financial need that exists upon David’s sudden passing. The page can be accessed by clicking the following link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-the-hearing-family?qid=7e656a3efa3f8a05569ef6c823512e2e

