Obituary: Irving D. Friend

Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT
Irving D. Friend, 86, of Marietta passed away at 4:30 pm. Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at his home.

He was born December 4, 1934, in Marietta a son of Ernest and Jennie Abbot Friend.  Irving had been employed at Fenton Art Glass and Elston Lumber.

He married Judy A. Friend who preceded him in death on December 18, 1997.  Two sons survive, Daniel (Celestia Lightfritz) Friend and Matthew (Michelle McIlvain) Friend; 2 grandchildren, Sylena McIlvain and Abigail Friend  all of Marietta.

His wife, parents, brothers, Carl and Buzzy and sister, Anna preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday (Aug. 27) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Lynch Cemetery.  Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at:  Lankfordfh.com.

Obituary: Robert “Bob” Alan Dulaney
