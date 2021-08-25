Obituary: Lois Gene Jackley Padden

Lois Gene Jackley Padden, 96, passed away on August 19th, 2021, at her home in Vienna, West Virginia, surrounded by her loving family.

Lois was born in Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania, on March 22nd, 1925, the oldest daughter of the late William Augustus and Garnet Viola Welshons Jackley. The family became residents of Parkersburg, West Virginia in the mid-1930s where she received her early schooling.

She attended Parkersburg High School, Marietta College and The Pennsylvania College for Women-Chatham University. Lois was a legacy member of the Alpha Xi Delta Sorority.

In recent years, Lois attended Saint Michael’s Parish in Vienna. Previously, Lois was a long-standing member of Saint Margaret Mary’s Parish, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister for many years. She was an original co-founder of Matthew-25, which remains the Parish’s main outreach for people in need. She was also a Eucharistic Minister through the Pastoral Care Department at Saint Joseph’s Hospital. Lois was proud to serve on the Hospital’s Board of Directors for over twenty years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Mary-Lou Wagner and her loving husband of sixty-four years, John Richard (Jack) Padden, Jr. Lois believed her most important accomplishment was that of a loving mother. She is survived by their eight children: John R. III (Megan), Allison C. Maher, William A. (Kandy), David C. (Sherrie), Sarah E., Ann Riendeau (Sylvain), Matthew J. (Pamela Eliopulos), Andrew J. (Elizabeth) as well as thirteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

The members of Lois’ family wish to express their appreciation to Comfort Keepers and Amedisys Hospice.

Deepest gratitude is extended to Ms. Sharon Lemley, who compassionately helped care for Lois with humor, grace, and love.

A celebration mass for both Lois and Jack will be held in the future at the family’s discretion.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made in Lois’ memory to your local Hospice or Matthew-25 at Saint Margaret Mary Church.

