Obituary: Robert “Bob” Alan Dulaney

Robert “Bob” Alan Dulaney, 58, of Davisville, WV, died August 24, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born Nov. 30, 1962 at Parkersburg, the son of the late Oral Conrad and Opal Belle Geer Dulaney. He was a truck driver for Hall Drilling. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, logging, hunting and spending time with family and friends.

Bob is survived by his companion Betty McDonald of Parkersburg; children, Robert “Robbie” Alan Dulaney, Jr. (Amber) of Davisville, Sheena Belle Dulaney of OH and Brad Alan McDonald of Parkersburg; Eleven Grandchildren; brothers, Paul Geer of OH, Larry Dulaney (Bev) of OH, Conard Dulaney (Loretta) of Ellenboro and Tony Dulaney (Connie) of Lubeck; sisters, Rose Hardie of Lubeck and Peggy Dulaney (James) of Smithville; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Monday, August 30, 2021 at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Garden, Parkersburg. Friends may call at the funeral home Monday from 10-11 am. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.