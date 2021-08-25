Obituary: Thelma Suzanne Carte

Thelma Suzanne Carte, 75, of Chloe, passed away on August 22, 2021, in her home at Chloe, WV.

Thelma was born in her parents’ home, located in Nebo, WV to the late Clarence Andrew Moore and Martha Ann Moore of Chloe, WV on January 10, 1946. She married Jerry Carte on July 12, 1991, in Chloe, WV at their residence. She was involved in many different things in her life. She spent a lot of time sewing/quilting, painting, cooking, baking, going to church, and spending time with her family. She always made sure everyone was taken care of no matter where they were from or lived. She was a very loved and well-known lady everywhere. She left a very lasting impression on everyone she encountered. She will be greatly missed by many!

Thelma is preceded in death by her two infant sisters; daughter Sharon Kay; her brothers: Roscoe Moore (Chloe, WV), Richard Moore (Chloe, WV), and Jeff Moore (Chloe, WV); her sister Kathleen ‘Sis’ Hughes (Chloe, WV); a great-grandson Marcus Lee Sigman.

Thelma is survived by husband Jerry Carte (Chloe, WV); children: Samuel (Connie) Jarvis of Chloe, WV, Terry (Denny) Fowler of Charleston, WV, Randall (Judy) Jarvis of Spencer, WV, Gary Wayne (Christy) Jarvis of Chloe, WV; step-children: Tracy Cowger of Newton, WV, William Carte of Akron, Oh, and Jerry Smith of Chloe, WV; brother: Mitchell (Patty) Moore of Chloe, WV; she had 18 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren; she also has several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will be one hour prior. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

