Parkersburg South-Capital game moved to Monday at Erickson

The Patriots will now play Capital at home on Monday, August 30
The Patriots will now play Capital at home on Monday, August 30(WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg South Patriots were set to take on the Capital Cougars on Friday night in Charleston, but the game has been moved to Monday.

Due to Capital being on remote learning for this week, the football game has been re-scheduled to Monday, August 30 at 7 p.m., and re-located to be at the Erickson All-Sports Facility in Parkersburg.

Tickets will be available starting Wednesday, and can be found on the Parkersburg South Athletics Facebook page.

