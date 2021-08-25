Advertisement

Pleasants County holiday traffic program reportedly under investigation

(WTAP)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Last week, we reported two Pleasants County magistrates resigned earlier this month.

We’re now learning there’s an investigation over the county’s participation in a program aimed at forgiving fines to motorists during the holidays.

The investigation, we have been told by several sources, all of whom ask not to be identified, involves the “Slow Down For The Holidays” program.

It has taken place in Pleasants County for several years during the Christmas holiday season, where motorists pulled over for traffic violatoins are given the option of having traffic fines waived in exchange for a donation to gift collection drives.

County Prosecutor Brian Carr sent us a statement, saying the program has been in existence for several years, and has been utilized “on a limited number of occasions”.

“(The program) was understood by law enforcement as an alternative legal mechanism to address only a narrow scope of criminal traffic offenses without any impediment to other government sanctions imposed by the Department of Motor Vehicles,” Carr’s statement reads. “To the best of our knowledge no one personally benefited in any way, other than the individual motor vehicle operator and members of the community who were identified as, or known to have, a family need or in need of assistance.”

The statement said an investigation was taking place, but did not say who was being investigated.

The two magistrates resigned August 13. WTAP received calls and e-mails saying several officials at the Pleasants County Courthouse had been arrested by federal marshals. But calls to federal agencies and the courthouse itself indicated that was not the case, and some county officeholders told us that was “gossip”.

Carr says the program has been halted until the investigation is completed.

