West Virginia is the #1 consumer of Pumpkin Spice in the country

It’s pumpkin spice season in the Mountain state
Starbucks is adding a new pumpkin spice latte drink to its menu.
By Angela Salvatore and WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:36 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to an Instacart study West Virginia buys pumpkin spice items at the highest rate in the county.

West Virginia is 122% more likely to buy pumpkin spice than the rest of the national average.

The lowest consumer of pumpkin spice in the USA is Washington D.C. and Hawaii.

For more details on the numbers from Instacart click here.

