Wood County Relay for Life at City Park August 27 from 5 p.m. to midnight

Wood County Relay for Life at City Park August 27 from 5 p.m. to midnight(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Relay for Life event is only days away for those wanting to support those battling cancer.

Officials a part of the relay say that 30 teams are already signed up to be a part of the event.

The event is a significant time for cancer survivors, those impacted by the disease, and remembering those that have been lost because of cancer.

And with the pandemic, event officials say that they would like people to be mindful of others at the relay.

“We’re asking people to do social distancing, as we’ve always done, hand sanitizers and they’re free to wear a mask if they want. I don’t think masks are totally required right now. But if they feel more comfortable wearing them. And we did talk about in our last meeting, if survivors are riding in a car with someone that both of those people should wear a mask,” says event lead volunteer, Linda Walker.

Tickets are 10 dollars each. If you would like know more information about the event, or to sign up for the wood county relay for life, you can click on this link for more details.

