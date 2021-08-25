Mark Roger “Woody” Woodford, 63, of Lowell, Ohio, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Campus. He was born on October 8, 1957, in Marietta, Ohio, to Roger and Patricia Fouss Woodford.

Mark spent his working life building many different structures and driving trucks. He loved boating and spending time on the river.

He is survived by his parents of Lowell; three sons, Jeremy Woodford, Jordan Woodford (Katelin), both of Lowell and Jared Woodford of Minneapolis, Minnesota; two brothers, Dan Woodford (Shana) and Mike Woodford, his twin; two nephews; and seven nieces.

Private memorial services will be held at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with Melody Hoskinson officiating. There will be no public gathering. Donations in his memory can be directed to the L-A Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 406, Lowell, Ohio 45744.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Mark's family and offers online condolences

