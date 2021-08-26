Deputies looking for home confinement escapee

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County authorities are searching for a man who escaped home confinement on Wednesday.

According to a news release, Jaion Bivins, 19, of Parkersburg, was on home confinement for bond supervision.

Sheriff Steve Stephens said Bivins was originally arrested on drug charges and for “fleeing from an officer in a vehicle with reckless indifference.”

Bivins was arrested last October following a chase that ended in a crash on Interstate 77.

He is described as a Black man who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities encourage anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the sheriff’s office at 304-424-183.

