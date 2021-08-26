Advertisement

Football Frenzy First Look: Parkersburg Big Reds

PHS is led by Bryson Singer
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg Big Reds enter the 2021 season with high hopes, and hope to make a playoff run with one of their most talented rosters in recent memory.

Head coach Mike Byus says the 2021 Parkersburg Big Reds will be a much more physical, and much faster team than in year’s past.

“We try to play pretty quick and pretty fast,” Byus says. “I think that’s the biggest thing we are trying to accomplish. We want to play effectively, but we want to play fast if possible, so we’re going to get on the line, and we’re going to try to get more snaps off than the other teams most of the time.”

The Big Reds are led once again by senior quarterback Bryson Singer, who is one of the higher rated recruits in West Virginia.

Bryson says, however, this year he will work on positions on both sides of the ball.

“I’ll be playing offense and defense this year,” Singer said. “I’ll be focusing on both of them instead of just, like, mainly quarterback this year, so that should be pretty fun. I play a little bit of special teams too, so that might be fun too.”

The Big Reds open up the season at Huntington on Friday night, hoping to improve on their 6-2 season in 2020.

