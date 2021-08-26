Advertisement

Local doctor provides insight after Washington County reaches high level of COVID transmission

By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -Washington County reached a high level of COVID transmission on Saturday, August 21st, activating the CDC recommendation that all people, including vaccinated individuals, wear a mask indoors.

However, Dr. Micheal Brockett, Health Commissioner of the Marietta, Belpre Health Department,  stresses that this is a recommendation and not a mandate from the CDC. Brockett says while there is still much to learn about this virus, the CDC has slightly changed its stance on masks and is now giving individual businesses, schools and families the choice of whether they want to mandate mask-wearing. One thing Brockett says hasn’t changed though is the effectiveness of the vaccine.

“The people who have had the vaccine, if they come down with covid, are not nearly as sick as the people who have not been vaccinated. In addition, the death rate, it’s not as high,” Brockett said.

“At our hospital, Marietta Memorial, I think the admissions we have of COVID are not as high as they were earlier this year. But, 75 to 90% of those people in the hospital with COVID have not been vaccinated.

As of Wednesday, August 25th, 43.7 percent of people in Washington County are fully vaccinated.

As of August 20th, Washington County has 5,574 COVID-19 cases, 211 hospitalizations, and 111 deaths to date. Washington County Health Department is currently monitoring 184 active cases and Washington County is listed as the 57th county for the highest case rates in Ohio.

