Obituary: Aubrey Hanley Mounts, Jr.

Aubrey Hanley Mounts, Jr., 69 of Newton, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

He was born November 3, 1951 at Madison, a son of the late Aubrey Hanley Mounts, Sr. and Dorothy Mae Allison Mounts.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Michelle Evelyn Mounts; one brother, James Harvey Mounts; one sister, Charlene Sue Smith; two brothers-in-law, Buck Stephens and Tim Tyler.

Jr. devoted over 30 years as a lineman working all over West Virginia. He retired from the phone company and went to work on the pipeline. Jr. loved both jobs equally.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, who adore him. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed being outdoors.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Dollie Jean Clevenger Mounts; three children, Cassandra (David) Mullins of Newton, Craig (Julie) Mounts of Looneyville, and Stephen (Jennifer) Mounts of Big Bend; five sisters, Jewel (Chester) Jones of Tanner, Carrol (Denver) Davis of St. Mary’s, Sheryll Tyler of Illinois, Karen Mounts of Glenville, Jean (Kevin) Butcher of Cox’s Mills; one brother, Terry (Crystal) Mounts of Grantsville; eight grandchildren, Savannah (Robert), Clayton, Hanley, Jaelyn, Cailee, Kyrian, Bentley, and Dakota; one great granddaughter, Zayrah; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, who meant the world to him.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 28 at the Cornerstone Independent Baptist Church, Newton, with the Pastor Roy Huffman officiating.

The visitation will be one hour before the service at the church.

Burial will be in the Mt. Liberty Cemetery, Tanner.

John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

