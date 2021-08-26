Obituary: Dustin “Dusty” Levi Gates

Dustin “Dusty” Levi Gates, 35, of Parkersburg, passed away August 24, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center following a battle with an extended illness.Dustin was born June 11, 1986, in Buckhannon, WV. A mischievous child grown into a young man who lived life on his own terms, Dustin enjoyed woodworking, professional wrestling, watching Nascar, and above all, he loved his dog, Tiki. He will be dearly missed but always remembered by all who knew him.He is survived by his parents, Bret & Beverly Gates; his brothers, Billy Cleghorn (Jess) & Bobby Cleghorn (Lisa); his aunts & uncles, Kym Hawes, Mark & Tina Gates, and Dobie Cleghorn; his grandfathers, Ray Gates & Lawrence Cleghorn; cousins, Amanda Gates, Travis Gates, Josh Hawes, Rocky Lower, Olivia Lower, Michael Lower, and Mark Lower & Michael Lower; and nieces & nephews, Courtney Euman, Brianna Sidwell, Remington George, and Khianna Dunman. Dustin is preceded in death by his grandmothers, Ireta Gates & Nancy Tenney; his aunt, Lorrie Lower; and his cousin, Mitch Gates. Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society).

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.