Obituary: Frank T. Tichy

Frank T. Tichy, 89, of Vienna, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at the Wyngate Assisted Living.

He was born February 15, 1932, in Shelton, CT, a son of the late Frank and Emily Harvat Tichy.

Frank retired from G.E. Plastics and served in the U.S. Air Force. His favorite hobby was fishing, especially trout fishing in the mountains of WV while enjoying a good cigar. Frank was a longtime member of St. Michaels Catholic Church of Vienna.

He is survived by his daughter, Terry Baiocchi (Dr. Gary) of Philadelphia, PA; two sons, Thomas E. Tichy (Cindy) and Tim Tichy (Daphne) all of Parkersburg; seven grandchildren, Ashley, Matt, Jason, Steven, Cindy, Clayton and Erica; four great-grandchildren, Lydia, Austin, Payson and Jonathan; special niece, Toni Layfield; and fury friend, Pumpkin.

In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Hester Sue Tichy; and two sisters and three brothers.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, August 30, 2021 at St. Michaels Catholic Church, Vienna, with Father John Gallagher officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery where military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post #15. Visitation will be from 11:30 am – 12:30 pm at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna.

The Tichy family would like to send a special thanks to the staff of Wyngate and Amedisys Hospice for everything they have done.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Vienna Public Library.

