Obituary: Larry Des Richards

Larry Des Richards, 79, of Big Bend, WV, passed away on August 22, 2021, at his home.

He was born in Calhoun County, WV, on January 25, 1942, a son of the late Desmoin and Maggie (Dude) Richards.

Larry enjoyed visiting family, hunting, fishing, and he was an avid outdoorsman.

He graduated from Romney High School in WV.

In addition to his parents, Larry is preceded in death by daughter, Heather Myer, three brothers, Denver Richards, Ronzel Richards, and Charlie Richards; four sisters, Ola Triplett, Patty Knight, Sadie Cunningham, and Dorothy Richards.

Larry is survived by two daughters, Vicki Poore, of Concord, NC and Jessica Richards (Eric Cain) of Grantsville, WV; nine grandchildren, Hunter Poore, Kamaira Myer, Kaden Myer, Chandler Newell, Kylie Newell, Abby Cain, Bailie Cain, Riley Cain, and Nick Cain; three great-grandchildren, Paisley Richards, Anessa Hamilton, and Dimitri Myer, who all were the JOY of his life. Larry is also survived by his sisters, Dessel Starcher of Barberton, Ohio, and Anna Music of Parkersburg, WV, and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Alfred Hickman officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Norman Ridge Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

