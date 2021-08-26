Advertisement

Obituary: Margaret J. Miller

Margaret J. Miller
Margaret J. Miller(n/a)
By Guest
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Margaret J. Miller of Vienna, WV, 105, passed unto the hands of our Lord on August 25, 2021 after a recent injury.

She was born July 27, 1916 in Glenville, WV, daughter of the late Herbert S. and Opal D. Ralston Collins. Margaret was a teacher in Gilmer and Ritchie Counties and also in Allen County, Ohio. Her legacy is that she never failed to care for a child in need, of which there were many at times in the family. Her family was always in the forefront.

She married George W. Miller, Tanner, WV in 1933. He was a prominent oil and gas operator, educator and administrator from Gilmer County, WV. He also coached football and basketball in Winfield, WV, coaching the very first teams in Winfield.

Margaret is survived by two children, Michael J. Miller (Sue) and Ankara Letitia Miller; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 11 great great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Miller; son, George Wallace Kent; two sisters, Marjorie Moore and Herberta Wiant; and two brothers, Herbert and Billy Dean Collins; and son-in-law, Roman A. Utrup.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home 400 Green St. Parkersburg with Pastor David Carrico officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broken Windshield
Missing man found dead in wreck along U.S. Route 50
Man charged with strangulation, other felonies following domestic situation
Jackson the dog
Woman mourns dog shot by police, authorities say dog acted aggressively
Justin Casto and Aaliyah Pauley were arrested Monday and charged with child neglect.
4-year-old left alone, mother and boyfriend charged with neglect
5-year-old found in trunk of car
5-year-old found in closed vehicle trunk doing much better, still hospitalized

Latest News

Obituary: Jean “Eloise” Woollard
Obituary: Jean “Eloise” Woollard
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Robin Lynn Walker
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Dustin “Dusty” Levi Gates
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Frank T. Tichy
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Pamela Jackson Thomas