Obituary: Margaret J. Miller

Margaret J. Miller of Vienna, WV, 105, passed unto the hands of our Lord on August 25, 2021 after a recent injury.

She was born July 27, 1916 in Glenville, WV, daughter of the late Herbert S. and Opal D. Ralston Collins. Margaret was a teacher in Gilmer and Ritchie Counties and also in Allen County, Ohio. Her legacy is that she never failed to care for a child in need, of which there were many at times in the family. Her family was always in the forefront.

She married George W. Miller, Tanner, WV in 1933. He was a prominent oil and gas operator, educator and administrator from Gilmer County, WV. He also coached football and basketball in Winfield, WV, coaching the very first teams in Winfield.

Margaret is survived by two children, Michael J. Miller (Sue) and Ankara Letitia Miller; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 11 great great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Miller; son, George Wallace Kent; two sisters, Marjorie Moore and Herberta Wiant; and two brothers, Herbert and Billy Dean Collins; and son-in-law, Roman A. Utrup.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home 400 Green St. Parkersburg with Pastor David Carrico officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.lamberttatman.com.

