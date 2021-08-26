Obituary: Pamela Jackson Thomas

Pamela Jackson Thomas, 84, of Belpre, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at her residence.

Pam was born September 8, 1936, in Belpre, Ohio, a daughter of the late William E. Sr., and Ethel Blair Jackson.

She was a 1954 graduate of Belpre High School and a graduate of Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill, California, and had been involved in Financial Accounting during her life.

Pam loved to travel with her special friends, Cliff and Phyllis Walker, Jean Gill and June Hill. She visited 94 countries and 49 states. Pam enjoyed gardening with her niece Marcie and afternoon lunches. She spent her free time with Bobbie and Chad telling stories and eating deserts. Pam spent precious time loving her “babes”, Rudy, Milo and Holly.

Mrs. Thomas founded an offset printing business in Belpre, Ohio Valley Press, and operated the business in the 1960s and 1970s.

She was the co-executive director of the Ohio River Trails, Inc. and co-managed the Ohio River National Scenic Byway with her husband Dick.

She was a member of the Downtown Bethel Church, Belpre Area Community Development Foundation, a member of the DeSales Foundation, the Belpre Historical Society, member of the Economic Roundtable of Ohio Valley, Secretary of the Belpre Woman’s Club, the Belpre Holiday Lights Committee and helped restart the Belpre Alumni Association. She was awarded the 2011 William Weinrich Lions Club award and the 1999 Outstanding Community Service Award by the Belpre Area Chamber of Commerce.

She was preceded in death by husband Richard Phillip Thomas, daughter Julie Lynn Thomas; both parents; sisters Cora Smith, Ann Riley and Jane Schoolcraft; brothers William, Jr., Curtis and Robert Blair, and a special niece Mandy Malone.

She is survived by a brother James Jackson, several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home of Belpre, Monday, August 30, 2021 at 1:00 P.M., with Pastor Janet Richards officiating. Burial will follow at the Rockland Cemetery in Belpre, Ohio.

Viewing will be from 2-4 P.M. and 6-8 P.M. Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 1305 Washington Blvd., Belpre Ohio.

Memorials may be sent to the Belpre Historical Society, 509 Ridge Street, Belpre, Ohio 45714.

For those wishing to extend online condolences, please go to www.lamberttatman.com.

