Obituary: Robin Lynn Walker

Robin Lynn Walker, 60, of Parkersburg, WV, went to be with her Lord from her home on Monday, August 23, 2021.

She was born January 28, 1961 in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Donald Lee and Linda Williams Walker.

Robin was a homemaker and attended Fellowship Baptist Church. She enjoyed movies, collecting chinese fans, loved horses and unicorns.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are her daughter, Amanda (Christopher) Hall; sons, Jonathan (Amy) Hoyt and Michael Hoyt; sister, Donna Mae Walker; brothers, Marvin Walker, Ricky Lee Walker and Charles Edward Walker; grandchildren, Kristen Hall, Auron Hall, Derek Hoyt, Kane Hoyt, Zackary Hoyt, Kaylyn Hoyt and Parker Hoyt.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Donald Lee Walker and sister, Brenda Lee Walker.

There will be no services at this time.

Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Walker family.

