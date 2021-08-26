Wood BOE to discuss mask policy at public meeting

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Board of Education has scheduled a special meeting Monday night to “to discuss proposed guidelines for masks”.

School administration spokesman Michael Erb could not provide any further details, noting that meetings are called by the board of education, not the school leadership.

Board President Justin Raber could not immediately be reached for comment.

The board earlier this month decided, on a split 3-2 vote, not to amend board policy making wearing masks optional for students and teachers. The school year began August 19.

Since then, COVID-19 outbreaks in other counties have prompted school officials to make masks mandatory, at least for the time being. Ritchie County did so this week, after reports of cases among students and staff.

Wood County is currently “red” on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources color alert map, along with surrounding counties, for substantial coronavirus transmission.

The school system’s dashboard reports cases since August 16 at 17 school buildings, including 12 cases reported at Parkersburg High School.

The meeting is set to be held at the Williamstown High School auditorium, beginning at 6 P.M. August 30.

Meanwhile, Gov. Jim Justice, at his scheduled briefing Friday morning, is to be joined by West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

The Governor’s office said Thursday Justice will make an announcement about a “back-to-school vaccination initiative”.

