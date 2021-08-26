Advertisement

Wood County Commission discusses technology concerns

(Live 5/File)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The IT firm providing service to Wood County’s government offices goes out of business at the end of September.

County elected officials discussed the situation Thursday with the county commission. They included the sheriff, sheriff’s tax office, county assessor and county clerk.

The firm is KoFile, formerly CSSI. It has served the county for several years.

The administrators made the decision to sign up with a new provider, a smaller firm, but whose services they’ve used before and are pleased with.

The commission agreed the department heads are the ones to make that decision, but that they could be liable for problems.

”They understand our concerns. We just want to make sure everything runs smooth for the taxpayers, for the citizens.”

And the commission agreed to the 911 center’s request for a new contract with the firm providing the center with technology maintenance.

