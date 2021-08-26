Advertisement

WVa schools, libraries can seek funds for tech upgrades

Students using laptops in the classroom (FILE)
Students using laptops in the classroom (FILE)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia schools and libraries will be eligible for $48 million for internet connection-related upgrades through the American Rescue Plan.

Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, said Wednesday that applications for the Emergency Connectivity Program will be open from Sept. 28 to Oct. 13.

Applications will be reviewed by the Federal Communications Commission. Schools and libraries can use the funding to buy laptops, tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers and broadband connections for students, staff and library visitors, Manchin said in a statement.

“Without broadband access, West Virginians can’t compete for good-paying jobs, finish their homework or attract new residents to the state,” Manchin said. “Expanding broadband access for all West Virginians continues to be a top priority for me, and hotspots are a critical short-term solution to connectivity issues.”

