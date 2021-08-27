Advertisement

Amanda Stevens named new Executive Director of Downtown PKB

By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Artsbridge Executive Director Amanda Stevens is stepping down from her position. But, she’s not going far away.

In fact, she’s just moving down the street a bit to DownTown PKB to be the Executive Director.  Stevens starts her new role on September 20th. She was with Artsbridge for 3 years where she helped pave the way for numerous murals and art fixtures, planned countless events, and built partnerships with many local organizations. Now Stevens says she’s ready to take on more with her new role.

“Downtown PKB’s mission is revitalizing downtown Parkersburg through historic preservation, through new economic development, and through design, with the new arts district, you see happening here,” Stevens said.

“And of course, we will be adding the children’s museum. It’s coming to downtown in March of ‘22, or around about that time. So, a lot of exciting things are happening here and part of this shift will be more of a focus specifically on downtown and not just arts in the MOV.”

Stevens says Wendy Shriver, current Executive Director for Downtown PKB, will become the Executive Director of the Children’s museum which will be called Discovery World.

