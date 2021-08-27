August Weber’s Grocery mourns death of Tony Weber, continues his legacy of love and community

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -If you grew up in Marietta chances are you know August Weber’s Grocery. The owner, Tony Weber sadly passed away this week, leaving behind a legacy of love, community, and some of the MOV’s best steaks.

“He called me on a Sunday and said I’m going to take a chance with you,” Stephanie Morris said.

“And I always told him, aren’t you glad you took that chance with me? Best man in the world. Such a caring man. Gave anything to anyone that asked.”

Morris is the Manager and Beverage Specialist at Weber’s. She started working at the shop 8 years ago. Now she’s family.

“He took us on boat trips, he would make us breakfast, we would have steak and eggs in the morning waiting for us to come in.,” Morris said. “If we couldn’t make it during a snowstorm, he was coming out and getting us girls to make sure we made it to work ok. Like I said, we were all his daughters when it came down to it.”

And Morris says Weber treated the whole community like that-perhaps because his roots grow deep in this town. Weber and his brother Mike are the 4th generations to run the shop. Their ancestors opened its doors back in 1875-and many tricks of the trade are still being practiced today.

Morris says Weber’s has battled several floods and economic downfalls in its nearly 150-year history but that it isn’t moving from the corner of 3rd and Scammel street anytime soon.

“We’re going to keep this store running in his honor. We’re going to keep doing it the way he wanted it done. It’s just going to be normal business as usual,” she said. “Just take it a day at a time and we’re going to get by this. And the Weber’s? They aren’t going anywhere. This sign is going to be here till I’m not here.”

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.