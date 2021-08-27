Advertisement

Call of duty ceremony held for McConnelsville-based soldiers

(Source: Ohio National Guard)
(Source: Ohio National Guard)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - A call of duty ceremony was held Friday morning for a group of Ohio National Guard soldiers based in McConnelsville.

According to a news release, Around 80 soldiers from Battery C, 2nd Battalion, 174th Air Defense Artillery Regiment are being deployed in support of U.S. Central Command.

While deployed, the guardsmen will support the 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade and Operation Inherent Resolve with short range air defense.

The deployment was planned months in advance and is not in reaction to recent events in Afghanistan.

The 2nd Battalion has earned a unit commendation for its efforts on previous deployments.

