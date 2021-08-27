Congressman Tim Ryan lays out promises for South East Ohio during campaign stop

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) -More jobs, better infrastructure, and access to broadband. Those are some key goals Congressman Tim Ryan says he will strive for if elected to the U.S. Senate.

He spoke about these topics and more at the Athens Armory today. It was one stop of many Ryan is making throughout South East Ohio-a region he says is much like the district he serves in North East Ohio.

“I see a vision of this area of the state where we are manufacturing electric trucks, electric vehicles, batteries, that the Ohio River in South East Ohio are peppered with factories so that we’re dominating those industries and not China,” Ryan said. “And right now, China is dominating them so America’s gotta get its house in order and start making things again and we can do that right here in South East Ohio.”

Ryan also stopped at the hive in Nelsonville, the Athens County Food pantry, and the Baily’s Bike path to speak with local leaders and residents about his campaign for Senate and his promises to support the people of South East Ohio.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.