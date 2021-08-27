Football Frenzy First Look: Parkersburg South Patriots

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The Parkersburg South Patriots are looking for a fresh start with hard work and dedication in the off season. They only had one win in the 2020 season but are determined to improve their record with young guys stepping up this season.

Head coach, Nathan Tanner said their playing style will not change much from last year but they have their systems in place and they have been plugging people into new spots. He said, “offensively we’re going to be a multi spread offense, we are going to use tempo as a weapon, just things we’ve done in the past two years. Defensively, we are going to base out of an odd front defense, it’s going to look like a three four versus those other offenses it’s going to have to morph some. With our schedule we have about five teams that we play that are spread offenses and we have about five teams that are more heavy personnel so defense has to change a little bit when we face those schools.”

Isaiah Kennedy, a senior said, “I’m just looking forward to the competition and we are very enthusiastic and ready and we’ve prepared so I am just ready to play and win some games.”

Coach Tanner continued to say that they have been able to lift weights this off season once the restrictions lifted and that will be a huge difference in terms of improvement. “We had a solid 40-50 kids that were working out on a consistent basis so a lot of our kids’ bodies have changed a lot and their bodies are going to be a lot more prepared than they were last year”, Tanner said.

Senior Trent Parsons said, “I think it is going to be good for us, I think we are going to be able to catch a lot of people off guard and really assert ourselves as one of the dominant teams in West Virginia this year.”

The patriots open their 2021 season Monday night against capital.

