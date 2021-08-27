Governor cites legislative-imposed limits for not issuing new COVID-19 orders

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has cited restrictions on his emergency powers as a reason he is no longer issuing orders to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, even as Democratic opponent Nan Whaley has called on him to issue a mask mandate for K-12 schools.

The governor also says ``the vast majority of people’' now want to make their own mask and vaccine decisions.

An AP-NORC poll found most Republicans feel that way, but not a majority of Americans. And the bill imposing restrictions on DeWine’s power gave him some options he has yet to exercise.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.