Governor cites legislative-imposed limits for not issuing new COVID-19 orders
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has cited restrictions on his emergency powers as a reason he is no longer issuing orders to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, even as Democratic opponent Nan Whaley has called on him to issue a mask mandate for K-12 schools.
The governor also says ``the vast majority of people’' now want to make their own mask and vaccine decisions.
An AP-NORC poll found most Republicans feel that way, but not a majority of Americans. And the bill imposing restrictions on DeWine’s power gave him some options he has yet to exercise.
