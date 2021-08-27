Advertisement

Local schools continue to issue mask mandates

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announces a new school COVID-19 vaccination program as case...
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announces a new school COVID-19 vaccination program as case numbers continue to increase.(WSAZ)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP, WSAZ) - Local schools in our area continue to issue mask mandates.

Pleasants and Ritchie county schools are now under mandates. Pleasants County officials say its mandate is to keep students in the classrooms and schools staffed.

In Ohio, Athens City Schools are closed until at least August 31, due to a transportation worker coming in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

The West Virginia COVID-19 color code map currently has 35 counties in red with 20 outbreaks in schools across the state. Those high case numbers are leading to mask mandates in classrooms and even the closure of some buildings.

The Department of Education is launching a new initiative across all 55 counties in hopes of ensuring schools are safe and can remain open for in-person learning. State Superintendent Clayton Burch said it will focus on COVID-19 vaccination clinics to prevent people from having to enter quarantine.

Burch said the state is working with every school system to offer a vaccination clinic. They will not be held at every school, but will be available at a central location

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

