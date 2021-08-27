Advertisement

Wood County Relay for Life pushes back against cancer

This event will raise funds for American Cancer Society initiatives like research.
This event will raise funds for American Cancer Society initiatives like research.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Relay for Life event is unfolding at Parkersburg City Park this Friday night.

Throughout the night, a car show, games, a survivor parade, a luminaria ceremony, and more will take place at the park. All this will raise money to fund American Cancer Society Initiatives like research and patient services. For instance, their Road to Recovery program gets cancer patients rides to and from their treatment.

Co-event Lead Carri Pakozdi says the best part of the event is seeing everyone come together.

“My favorite part is just seeing how the community comes together...it’s one of those things that, no matter who you are, you know someone who has had cancer…,”

The closing ceremony will take place at 11:30 tonight. Until then, people will be cake-walking, listening to music, and more - all to fight cancer.

Click this link to see the schedule for the night: https://secure.acsevents.org/site/TR/RelayForLife/RFLCY21NCR?pg=entry&fr_id=99581

