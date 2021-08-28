2021 Football Frenzy Week 2 Recap

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Week Two of football in the Mid-Ohio Valley kicked off, and West Virginia teams opened up their regular seasons on Friday night.

The Williamstown Yellow Jackets hosted Waterford in what ended up being a classic. Waterford’s Holden Dailey ran for a three yard touchdown in double overtime to get the win 18-12.

Parkersburg opened up on the road, they lost a tough one at Huntington 47-7.

The defending Class A champion St. Marys Blue Devils opened the 2021 season at home, but they were shut out by Roane County 6-0.

Ritchie County got a home win against Tyler to open the season 38-12.

And Doddridge County got the shutout win over South Harrison 20-0.

Over in Ohio, Frontier got the home win against Paden City 34-0.

Belpre went on the road against Meigs and got beat down 81-36.

Marietta went on the road to face River and fell 35-14.

The Warren Warriors faced off the Morgan Raiders and Morgan won 28-14.

