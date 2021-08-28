Bryson Singer Handling National Attention

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Bryson Singer, a senior quarterback at Parkersburg High School is a football player who is not only getting attention on a local level but a national level as well.

Singer has been playing football for thirteen years and plans to play in college. He has already seen D1 College offers fall into his lap from attending camps this summer and recieved an opportunity to play in the Blue-Grey All American Bowl at Raymond James Stadium this week.

Singer said, “It’s like my dreams are coming to a reality basically”

But right now his focus is on Parkersburg High School football.

Singer said, “Just got one last go round at it and trying to get a state championship”.

Last season he totaled 2,300 yards and 30 touchdowns at quarterback last fall and his name is on the table for the Kennedy award given to the top football player in the state. All of those factors motivate him to not fall short of his goals.

Singer said, “I think its kinda crazy but I am thinking, trying to go for 5,000 total offensive yards” but defensively ““I’d say like 50 tackles and 5 picks”.

Singer wants the credit to go to his teammates just as much as him, “we all want a state championship.” “Just bringing it back to the town and the community, I think we deserve one.”

Singer said he has been playing with these guys for a long time and his senior season is very important.

“Its kinda said but I feel like us knowing its one last go round, makes us work all harder.”

Singer said his recruiting timeline decision is still in the air and really depends on how the season goes.

