Obituary: Charles F. Prunty, Sr.

Charles F. Prunty, Sr., 80, of Belpre, Ohio, died on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 12, 1941 in Harrisville, WV, to Paul Prunty and Laura Maude Fredrick.Chuck worked for Royal Crown Cola for 35 years, retiring as a production manager, and worked for Roberts Construction. He attended Christian Life Center for 40 years. Chuck enjoyed NASCAR, hunting and traveling. He was a man of many talents, especially when it came to anything mechanical. Chuck was also skilled in plumbing and electrical work, was an awesome cook and well known for his chili. Another love of his life was Kieko, his shih-tzu, now he can meet her Mama Suki on the Rainbow Bridge.He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Sue Gates Prunty; children, Jacquelin Harris (Thomas), Erica Dickerson, Charles F. Prunty Jr., Philip Prunty (Christina) and Devonna Cottrell (William); 11 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; extended family, Perry and Jenny Mollohan and children, Drew and Chelsea (Rod and Children); siblings, Okey Prunty, Clara Crum, Patty Amos, Sue Renforth and Michael Fredrick.He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Prunty; mother, Maude Fredrick; step father, William Fredrick; sister, Dwindola Metz; and brother, Jack Prunty.Chuck’s family gives many thanks for all who supported them with prayers and food, and to Marietta Memorial Hospital and Hospice staff.Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with Joe Renforth officiating. His ashes will be buried in Riverview Cemetery at a later time. Family will greet friends for 30 minutes prior to services.Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Chuck’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or their Facebook page.

