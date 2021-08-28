Obituary: David W. Hudkins

On Thursday, August 26, 2021, David W. Hudkins passed away after an extended illness. He was preceded in death by his father Nelson, his mother Fern and his sister Loretta.

He is survived by his wife Beth; his daughters, Lindsay and Allyse; son, Derek; daughter-in-law, Sarena; brother, Roger and sister, Kim. Also seven grandchildren, Sidney, Gabe, Chloey, Wesley, Kayelee, Aiden and Gaige; two great grandchildren Jullian and Saige; along with several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was born March 29, 1962 in Parkersburg, WV. He worked for years as a skilled carpenter and then attended tech school for his cdl’s for over the road trucking. He enjoyed retail work for the past few years, loved greeting his customers and making many good friends with his co-workers.

He loved hunting and fishing and always loved being outdoors. He was the kindest and friendliest person you could know and would extend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He had a very funny side and always loved telling jokes. He is so loved by all his family and friends and will be so missed by them all.

A celebration on life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hudkins family.

