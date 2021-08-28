Advertisement

Obituary: Donald E. Hornbeck

Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Donald E. Hornbeck, Sr. 77, of Vienna died August 25, 2021 at CCMC Memorial Campus.  He was born in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Roy William and Geraldine (Hayes) Hornbeck.He worked for the Parkersburg News and Sentinel.  He was a Jack of All Trades and loved fishing. He is survived by his wife of forty-three years Janet (Boyd) Hornbeck; seven children Shirley Roberts (Jerry), Rebecca McGee (Jack), Donald Hornbeck, Jr. (Jo Beth), Jamie Hornbeck, Donald Boyd (Tonya), Clarence Hornbeck (Christina), and William Hornbeck (Erin); thirty-one grandchildren; several great grandchildren; brother Roy “Jigger” Hornbeck; and four sisters Patricia Hornbeck, Pam Hutson, Barb Hornbeck, and Mary Lake.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter Melisha Boyd, grandson Damien Hornbeck, four brothers, and two sisters.

Services will be Monday 2:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Ronnie Hendershot officiating.  Burial will be at Shiloh Cemetery.  Visitation will be Monday 12-2 PM.

