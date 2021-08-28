Obituary: Glenn Brookover

Glenn Eugene Brookover, 76, of Parkersburg, passed away at Marietta Memorial Hospital August 15, 2021 due to Covid complications.

He was born in Wood County, WV on September 26, 1944.

Glenn was a Vietnam Veteran of three years and was a Purple Heart recipient.

He was preceded in death by his Parents Virgil and Ruth Starcher, his paternal and maternal grandparents, his first wife, Connie Robinson Brookover, several aunts and uncles, and his beloved dogs Rags and Boomer.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene Corica of Parkersburg, sisters, Shelia Schollian of Parkersburg and Lelia “Rags” Hughes (Ed) of Waynesboro, PA, brother, Virgil “Butch” Starcher of Parkersburg, several cousins, numerous friends and his dearly loved dog Major.

Visitation will be Tuesday 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with a service at 730 PM that evening at the funeral home.

Military Rites by American Legion Post #15.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to The Parkersburg Humane Society, P.O. Box 392 Parkersburg, WV 26102.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

