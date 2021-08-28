Advertisement

Obituary: Glenn Brookover

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Guest
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Glenn Eugene Brookover, 76, of Parkersburg, passed away at Marietta Memorial Hospital August 15, 2021 due to Covid complications.

He was born in Wood County, WV on September 26, 1944.

Glenn was a Vietnam Veteran of three years and was a Purple Heart recipient.

He was preceded in death by his Parents Virgil and Ruth Starcher, his paternal and maternal grandparents, his first wife, Connie Robinson Brookover, several aunts and uncles, and his beloved dogs Rags and Boomer.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene Corica of Parkersburg, sisters, Shelia Schollian of Parkersburg and Lelia “Rags” Hughes (Ed) of Waynesboro, PA, brother, Virgil “Butch” Starcher of Parkersburg, several cousins, numerous friends and his dearly loved dog Major.

Visitation will be Tuesday 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with a service at 730 PM that evening at the funeral home.

Military Rites by American Legion Post #15.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to The Parkersburg Humane Society, P.O. Box 392 Parkersburg, WV 26102.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with strangulation, other felonies following domestic situation
Broken Windshield
Missing man found dead in wreck along U.S. Route 50
Jaion Bivins
Deputies looking for home confinement escapee
Update: Police chief says holiday program aimed at drivers with minor offenses
Wood BOE to discuss mask policy at public meeting

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Ruth Ann Dixon
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Charles F. Prunty, Sr.
Obituary: James E. Morgan
Obituary: James E. Morgan
Obituary: David W. Hudkins
Obituary: David W. Hudkins
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Donald E. Hornbeck