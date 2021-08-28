Obituary: James E. Morgan

James E. Morgan, 93, of Parkersburg, WV and formerly of Strasburg, VA, passed away on August 26, 2021 at Elmcroft of Marietta, Marietta, OH.

He was born in Mather, PA on April 18, 1928, the son of David Harding and Elizabeth Irene (Bytherway) Morgan.

He was an Army veteran of Twelfth Armored Division stationed in Germany during the Korean Conflict. After leaving the Army, he was employed by the District of Columbia Department of Corrections, retiring in 1978 as Administrator of the Department of Corrections.

James was an avid golfer and enjoyed most sports, especially baseball, and cheering on the Washington Nationals.

In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by his first wife, Olga Yasenosky Morgan, his second wife ella Jackson Morgan and siblings John (Jack), David, Floyd, Thomas and Margaret.

He is survived by his daughter, Melani Zyla (Luke) of Parkersburg, WV, grandsons Paul Zyla, Parkersburg, WV and Marc Zyla (Rachel Price) of Rock Island, IL. James is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held a the Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 1270 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, VA on Tuesday, August 31, at 11:00 AM. Friends and family will be received one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, WV and Omps Funeral Home of Winchester, VA.

