Obituary: James ”Jim” Russell Wright

James “Jim” Russell Wright, 77, of Washington, WV, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday August 25, 2021 after a brief battle with cancer and a brain disorder causing rapid onset of severe dementia.

Jim was born on October 28, 1943 in Parkersburg, WV a son of the later Eugene and Olive Wright. James Wright

Jim attended Franklin Junior High School through the 9th grade. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1959- 1969 and served two tours in Vietnam as well as the bay of Pigs Invasion. He was discharged from the United States Marines Corps in 1969.

Jim went on to become a regional supervisor for Long John Silvers and Owner and operator of his own trucking business. He continued driving truck for various trucking companies until he retired from Bulkmatic Transport in 2014.

He married Linda Ball June 2, 1963

Jim enjoyed watching NASCAR and attending races. He built a dragster in 1960 while living in NC. He enjoyed sudoku puzzles, working in his yard, watching westerns, and country music.

Jim is survived by his wife of 58 years Linda Wright of Washington, WV, son, James Wright (Valerie) of Parkersburg, WV, 2 grandchildren, James of Marietta, OH and Cassondra (Blake) of Parkersburg and great grandsons, Lawren of Parkersburg. WV and Bentley of Marietta, OH. He is also survived by one brother, Tony (Velma) of Little Hocking and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Delmas and Gary, daughter Tanya Renee, and son Tony Wayne.

Service will be Tuesday 2:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Reverend Frank Miller officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Monday 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral Home. Military Graveside Rites by the American Legion Post #15.

