Obituary: John Robert Smarik, Jr.

John Robert Smarik, Jr., 79, of Belpre, Ohio, died on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 20, 1941 in Baltimore, MD to John Robert Smarik, Sr and Georgia Estelle Merrill Smarik.John was a 1960 graduate of Milford Mill High School. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era. John worked for the Federal Government for 42 years in management and as a benefit authorizer.He is survived by his wife, Linda Kay Morgan Smarik, whom he married on December 22, 1962; three children, John Smarik, III, David Smarik and Anne Young (Doug); three grandchildren, Samuel Charles, Morgan Elizabeth and Molly Bennett Young.He was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother, Gary P. Smarik.Visitation will be on Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 30, 2021 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church. Entombment will follow in East Lawn Mausoleum, with full military honors.Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve John’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or their Facebook page.

