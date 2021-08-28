Obituary: Marlena Milhoan

Marlena “Vonnie” Milhoan, 84, of Nebo, WV, passed away on July 26, 2021, at her residence.

She was born May 19, 1937, in Jackson County, WV, a daughter of the late Hodd C. and Vera V. Cather Milhoan Sr.

Vonnie worked at Busy Bee and the Mayflower restaurants. She enjoyed listening to music, singing, playing guitar, and reading. Vonnie also enjoyed attending church and was a Baptist by faith.

She is survived by her brother, Gordon Milhoan Sr (Diane) of Parkersburg; and several nieces, nephews, and many friends.

In addition to her parents, Vonnie was preceded in death by three sisters, Phyllis Pierce, Juanita Milhoan, and Betty Laferty; six brothers, Hodd Jr, Nile, Dallas, Wayne, Ronnie, and Bobby Milhoan.

There will be a visitation on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, from 4-6 pm at the Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home and Crematory, 521 Fifth St. Parkersburg.

