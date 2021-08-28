Advertisement

Obituary: Marlena Milhoan

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Guest
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Marlena “Vonnie” Milhoan, 84, of Nebo, WV, passed away on July 26, 2021, at her residence.

She was born May 19, 1937, in Jackson County, WV, a daughter of the late Hodd C. and Vera V. Cather Milhoan Sr.

Vonnie worked at Busy Bee and the Mayflower restaurants. She enjoyed listening to music, singing, playing guitar, and reading. Vonnie also enjoyed attending church and was a Baptist by faith.

She is survived by her brother, Gordon Milhoan Sr (Diane) of Parkersburg; and several nieces, nephews, and many friends.

In addition to her parents, Vonnie was preceded in death by three sisters, Phyllis Pierce, Juanita Milhoan, and Betty Laferty; six brothers, Hodd Jr, Nile, Dallas, Wayne, Ronnie, and Bobby Milhoan.

There will be a visitation on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, from 4-6 pm at the Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home and Crematory, 521 Fifth St. Parkersburg.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony Weber
August Weber’s Grocery mourns death of Tony Weber, continues his legacy of love and community
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announces a new school COVID-19 vaccination program as case...
Local schools continue to issue mask mandates
Max Soviak (Source: Edison Local Schools)
Northeast Ohio sailor killed in Kabul explosion
Governor cites legislative-imposed limits for not issuing new COVID-19 orders
Broken Windshield
Missing man found dead in wreck along U.S. Route 50

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: John Robert Smarik, Jr.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Ruth Ann Dixon
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Charles F. Prunty, Sr.
Obituary: James E. Morgan
Obituary: James E. Morgan