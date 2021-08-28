Obituary: Robert David Minder

Robert David Minder, 61, of New Matamoras, Ohio passed away on August 25, 2021 due to a farming accident, doing what he loved. Dave was born on July 24, 1960 in Canton, Ohio, a son of Robert Minder and Donna Cochran Minder. Dave had been employed as a union pipefitter for local 565. He married Becky Lang Minder on October 17 1992. He is survived by his wife; one daughter, Morgan (Billy) Tebay; three sons, Jake (Taylor) Minder, Mitchell Minder, and Toby Minder; two sisters, Tammy (Randy) Wagner and Vesta (Harvey) Hall. One half sister, Marta Minder, two step siblings Randy Rutherford and April Pryor, a step mother Louella Minder and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Lawrence and Minerva Minder, who helped raise him and his sisters.Dave enjoyed farming, taking his miniature horses to parades and various community events, coaching various sporting teams over the years, spending time with his granddaughters and winning annual wrestling matches against his boys, as he was known as “Dangerous Dave”. He was also a member of Masonic lodge # 374.Visiting hours are Sunday August 29, 2021 2pm-6pm at Hadley Funeral home in New Matamoras, Ohio. Funeral services will be held Monday August 30, 2021 at 11am at the funeral home with burial to follow in Grandview Cemetery.Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

